Springfield hires architect for Mars expansion
The City of Springfield has hired an architectural firm to oversee expansion of the back-stage area of the Mars Theatre. Council members agreed Jan. 10 to pay DPR Architecture of Statesboro $17,000 to design plans and oversee bidding and construction of the project.
