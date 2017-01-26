Schools 'Speak Up' forum spotlights accreditation
The Bulloch County Schools five-year accreditation review, now underway with the AdvancED organization, will be one focus of Thursday's annual Speak Up for Education event, starting at 6 p.m. at Statesboro High School. Expected to last two hours, Speak Up for Education is a public forum for the entire school system and its 15 schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan 4
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec 27
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC