Poetry event Saturday at Whitaker Black Box

11 hrs ago Read more: Statesboro Herald

Georgia Hall of Fame inductee Mical Whitaker brings his original multi-media production, "An Evening of African American Poetry," to the Whitaker Black Box Theater Saturday at 7:30 p.m. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Whitaker has assembled talented artists and the area's most distinctive voices to bring to life the words of iconic poets, ... (more)

