New hours for city office
Statesboro City Hall will open 90 minutes earlier than usual three days each month beginning in February to accommodate people paying bills for water and other city services on the cutoff day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan 4
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec 27
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC