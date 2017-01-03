NAACP to have state meeting here
Georgia NAACP's civil rights leaders from across Georgia will gather in Hinesville Jan. 27-28 for training in public policy advocacy, according to the organization's state president. Statesboro civil rights attorney Francys Johnson, who is the president, said the training will be part of the Georgia NAACP's Civil Rights Institute and First Quarter Meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan 4
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec 27
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC