NAACP to have state meeting here

Georgia NAACP's civil rights leaders from across Georgia will gather in Hinesville Jan. 27-28 for training in public policy advocacy, according to the organization's state president. Statesboro civil rights attorney Francys Johnson, who is the president, said the training will be part of the Georgia NAACP's Civil Rights Institute and First Quarter Meeting.

