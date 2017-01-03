Man jailed without bond on child molestation charges in Statesboro
Over the past few days, investigators have been conducting interviews and obtaining further evidence regarding allegations against Harvey Wayne Johnson of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, exploitation of a child, and eavesdropping.
