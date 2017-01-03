Looking back at 2016
Yes, 2016 certainly was a year to remember. Here is a look back at a few of the most talked about local business stories: The two stories that caught the attention of Statesboro Herald readers last year were the salvation of R.J.'s Grill by local entrepreneur Stacy Underwood and the opening of Krispy Kreme.
