I-16 crash sends one to Augusta for burns
Georgia state troopers are investigating a fiery crash involving three tractor-trailer rigs that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 16. Two people were injured in the collision, but there were no fatalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan 4
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC