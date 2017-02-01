I-16 crash sends one to Augusta for b...

I-16 crash sends one to Augusta for burns

23 hrs ago

Georgia state troopers are investigating a fiery crash involving three tractor-trailer rigs that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 16. Two people were injured in the collision, but there were no fatalities.

Statesboro, GA

