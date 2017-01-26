Herald purchases entire Maxway property
The Statesboro Herald recently purchased the property commonly known as the Maxway center across Proctor Street from the Herald building and also property directly behind the center. The acquisition announcement was made by Charles H. Morris, president and CEO of Morris Multimedia, which purchased the Herald in 1971 from the Coleman family.
