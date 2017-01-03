GSU gets new K9
Statesboro Police K9 Rio detects drugs. Bulloch County Sheriff's K9 Gismo does that, and also works by tracking and catching suspects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan 4
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec 27
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC