GSU alum to exhibit work at Averitt

19 hrs ago Read more: Statesboro Herald

Abner Cope, the first African-American to graduate from Georgia Southern with a Fine Arts degree will bring his national portrait exhibit - "The Soul Within: Figuration by Abner Cope" - to the Averitt Center for the Arts in Statesboro from Friday through Feb. 25. The first African-American to graduate from Georgia Southern with a Fine Arts degree ... (more)

