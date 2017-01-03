GSU alum to exhibit work at Averitt

Abner Cope, the first African-American to graduate from Georgia Southern with a Fine Arts degree will bring his national portrait exhibit - "The Soul Within: Figuration by Abner Cope" - to the Averitt Center for the Arts in Statesboro from Friday through Feb. 25. The first African-American to graduate from Georgia Southern with a Fine Arts degree ... (more)

