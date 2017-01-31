Fiery crash involving 3 tractor trail...

Fiery crash involving 3 tractor trailers shuts down I-16 EB near MM 123 in Bulloch County

BULLOCH CO., GA - Emergency crews are on the scene of a bad crash on Interstate 16 East near mile marker 123 in Bulloch County involving three tractor trailers. Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the crash around 7:38 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bulloch County was issued at February 01 at 9:38AM EST

