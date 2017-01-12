Bulloch Co. citizens pack downtown Statesboro for MLK Day Parade
In Statesboro, the annual parade packed North and West Main streets for more than hour. Organized by the local chapter of the NAACP, the parade brought together local churches, civic organizations, and schools as a way to bring together all aspects of the community.
