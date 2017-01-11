Board of Regents approves consolidation of Armstrong, Georgia Southern
The University System of Georgia's Board of Regents has voted to begin consolidation of Armstrong State University in Savannah and Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. The recommendation to consolidate the two universities, which are about 50 miles apart, came from USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley.
