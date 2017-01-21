Barton: Trying to remain hopeful abou...

Barton: Trying to remain hopeful about the ASU/GSU merger

The Thursday night public forum at Savannah's Armstrong State University about the institution's proposed merger with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro had the look and the feel of something that most Armstrong students probably abhor: Being crammed into a large hall and being lectured to by four adults and having no opportunity for a real conversation about what is going on or about to happen. It's no wonder that from my vantage point at the rear of the peanut gallery in ASUs Performing Arts Center that the students seemed skeptical about the promises being made by the quartet of administrators down below on the stage.

