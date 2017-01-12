ASU/GSU merger: A few ground rules

ASU/GSU merger: A few ground rules

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SavannahNow

Now that the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents have voted to move forward with the merger of Savannah's Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, it's time to establish a few ground rules on what must take place. Here are just a few: The Armstrong name and legacy must be retained in some substantial fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Jan 4 Concerned 11
FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ... Dec 27 southshoreroofing 2
Looking for boi....new to town Oct '16 dirtybiz 1
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) Oct '16 Simeon Israel 3
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) Oct '16 Jamali 6
Roofing Oct '16 southshoreroofing 1
Kendall woods Oct '16 Kevin purvis 1
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bulloch County was issued at January 14 at 8:41PM EST

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,913,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC