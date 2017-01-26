Armstrong, Georgia Southern consolidation committee forms
The presidents of Armstrong State and Georgia Southern universities have named representatives to serve on a committee aimed at figuring out how to consolidate the two schools. The University System of Georgia announced the names of the committee members Thursday, about two weeks after the system's governing body, the Board of Regents, voted unanimously to begin a yearlong process to combine the two schools as a new entity that will retain Georgia Southern's name and president.
