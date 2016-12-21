OTC names new Dean; announces EAGLE winner
Jan Moore, vice president for Economic Development at Ogeechee Technical College, recently announced the appointment of Samantha Smith as the Dean for Adult Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Nov 26
|Victory
|9
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Oct '16
|Richard Grant White
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC