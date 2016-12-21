Nine new officials among 20 to be sworn
Among the 20 Bulloch County and Ogeechee Judicial Circuit officials scheduled to be sworn in for new terms at 10 a.m. Thursday are nine newly elected to their offices during 2016. The rest are continuing to serve after winning re-election or running unopposed.
