Harlem man arrested for rape in McDuf...

Harlem man arrested for rape in McDuffie County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The McDuffie Progress

A Harlem man who allegedly raped a Statesboro woman in McDuffie County in October has been arrested. The McDuffie County Sheriff's Office arrested Kenneth Bradley Wilkerson, 20, of the 1080 block of Newman Road in Harlem on Dec. 14, and he was booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The McDuffie Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Nov 26 Victory 9
Looking for boi....new to town Oct '16 dirtybiz 1
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) Oct '16 Simeon Israel 3
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) Oct '16 Jamali 6
Roofing Oct '16 southshoreroofing 1
FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ... Oct '16 Richard Grant White 1
Kendall woods Oct '16 Kevin purvis 1
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC