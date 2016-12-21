Harlem man arrested for rape in McDuffie County
A Harlem man who allegedly raped a Statesboro woman in McDuffie County in October has been arrested. The McDuffie County Sheriff's Office arrested Kenneth Bradley Wilkerson, 20, of the 1080 block of Newman Road in Harlem on Dec. 14, and he was booked into the McDuffie County Jail.
