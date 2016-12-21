Girl Scout's project may save lives
Girl Scout Natalie Lanier presented a petition at Tuesday's Bulloch County Board of Commissioners meeting that would require address number be painted on driveways to help first responders locate homes in an emergency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Nov 26
|Victory
|9
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Oct '16
|Richard Grant White
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC