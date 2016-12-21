Cold doesn't dampen the spirit at 'Christmas at the Courthouse'
Swaddled in warm jackets and wrapped in scarves, hats and mittens, many gathered at the Bulloch County Courthouse Dec. 16 for the inaugural "Christmas at the Courthouse" to celebrate the birth of Jesus long ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|22 hr
|southshoreroofing
|2
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Victory
|9
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC