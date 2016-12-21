City done with hurricane cleanup; county, almost
Seen with a pickup truck for scale, the city of Statesboro's debris pile from Hurricane Matthew has been estimated at 13,000 cubic yards. The county's pile may surpass it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Nov 26
|Victory
|9
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Oct '16
|Richard Grant White
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC