Bradwell graduate passes bar

Myia Marie Knowles Robinson, a 2007 Bradwell Institute graduate from Liberty County, sat for the lawyers bar exam in July and received notice of passing on Oct. 28. She is the daughter of Donald and Cynthia Bryant of Hinesville and Andre and Cheryl Knowles of Miami, Florida. She is the mother of a daughter, Myiana Nelson.

