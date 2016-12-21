Bradwell graduate passes bar
Myia Marie Knowles Robinson, a 2007 Bradwell Institute graduate from Liberty County, sat for the lawyers bar exam in July and received notice of passing on Oct. 28. She is the daughter of Donald and Cynthia Bryant of Hinesville and Andre and Cheryl Knowles of Miami, Florida. She is the mother of a daughter, Myiana Nelson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Nov 26
|Victory
|9
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Oct '16
|Richard Grant White
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC