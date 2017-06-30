State College Man Charged with False Imprisonment, Assault
A State College man is facing charges after police say he restrained and injured a woman in her apartment on Tuesday morning. According to a criminal complaint, at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, State College police responded to a domestic dispute on East Fairmount Avenue, where a woman said Austin L. Hughes, 36, had refused to leave her apartment, became verbally abusive, then began to remove items from the residence.
