Penn Vet may keep its $30 million in state funding after all

The School of Veterinary Medicine, which for months appeared to be on the verge of losing millions in state funding, will almost certainly have its funding from Harrisburg remain in place, according to the latest updates from the state budget negotiations. In the Pennsylvania state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, funding for Penn - close to 90 percent of which goes to the Vet School - was slated to be cut.

