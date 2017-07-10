Penn State Student-Founded Startup Wi...

Penn State Student-Founded Startup Wins $100,000 Grand Prize from Cisco

Thursday Jul 6

A State College-based startup founded by a Penn State student to provide low-cost technologies that give voice to people with disabilities was awarded the $100,000 grand prize in the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge. Mary Elizabeth McCulloch while she was an undergraduate student at Penn State.

