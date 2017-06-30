Penn State Football: Slade And Shorte...

Penn State Football: Slade And Shorter Impress At The Opening

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Statecollege.com

It looks as though Penn State's future is plenty bright on the offensive side of the ball as two commits made the most of their trip to Oregon for The Opening this past weekend. The event showcases upcoming talent from across the nation at Nike headquarters in front of scouts and reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 22 hr Billrapist 900
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University Jun 9 Tone 1
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May '17 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May '17 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,271 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC