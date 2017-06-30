Penn State Football: Slade And Shorter Impress At The Opening
It looks as though Penn State's future is plenty bright on the offensive side of the ball as two commits made the most of their trip to Oregon for The Opening this past weekend. The event showcases upcoming talent from across the nation at Nike headquarters in front of scouts and reporters.
