Parking Changes in Effect for Holiday

Monday

Some parking restrictions are not in effect, while others will be put in place for the Fourth of July holiday in State College Borough. From Monday through 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, the "No Parking: 2 a.m.-6 a.m." restriction will not be enforced on all residential streets.

