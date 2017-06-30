Parking Changes in Effect for Holiday
Some parking restrictions are not in effect, while others will be put in place for the Fourth of July holiday in State College Borough. From Monday through 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, the "No Parking: 2 a.m.-6 a.m." restriction will not be enforced on all residential streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jul 2
|King Dong
|896
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC