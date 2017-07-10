Orthopod Accused of Supplying Painkillers to His Mistress
Dr. Cherry, 59, now stands accused of writing 63 scripts for Mary Amendola, - his 37-year-old paramour - from November 2014 to May 2016 for oxycodone, fentanyl, Percocet, Adderall, Xanax and Ativan. He faces felony charges of prescribing a controlled substance by a practitioner not in good faith within the scope of his practice, and misdemeanor charges of failing to keep records of the distribution of controlled substances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outpatient Surgery Magazine.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|MickMan
|897
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun '17
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun '17
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun '17
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC