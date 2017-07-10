Orthopod Accused of Supplying Painkil...

Orthopod Accused of Supplying Painkillers to His Mistress

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Outpatient Surgery Magazine

Dr. Cherry, 59, now stands accused of writing 63 scripts for Mary Amendola, - his 37-year-old paramour - from November 2014 to May 2016 for oxycodone, fentanyl, Percocet, Adderall, Xanax and Ativan. He faces felony charges of prescribing a controlled substance by a practitioner not in good faith within the scope of his practice, and misdemeanor charges of failing to keep records of the distribution of controlled substances.

