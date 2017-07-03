GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police reported an incident of fleeing and eluding/DUI that occurred Saturday on School House Road in Morris Township. State College police requested troopers to make contact with the operator of a vehicle after a prior incident, and it was located on Route 53. State police activated emergency lights, but the operator failed to stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Billrapist
|900
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC