Fire Station Possible for Ferguson Township

Thursday Jul 6

Alpha Fire Company could add a fourth fire station to serve the Centre Region if Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors decide to move forward with a possible station in the western part of the township. The potential need for a fire station was first discussed during an update of the township's five-year capital plan in 2016.

