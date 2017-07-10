Fire Station Possible for Ferguson Township
Alpha Fire Company could add a fourth fire station to serve the Centre Region if Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors decide to move forward with a possible station in the western part of the township. The potential need for a fire station was first discussed during an update of the township's five-year capital plan in 2016.
