CVS On Beaver Ave. To Permanently Close

CVS On Beaver Ave. To Permanently Close

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Onward State

The CVS located at 138 E. Beaver Ave. will permanently close on July 15, 2017 according to a message posted in the storefront window late last week, pictured below. Those who live on the east end of State College or beyond Beaver Ave. will have a slightly further trek to the College Ave. CVS, which has a pharmacy despite also not being open 24-hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sun King Dong 896
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University Jun 9 Tone 1
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May '17 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May '17 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC