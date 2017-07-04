CVS On Beaver Ave. To Permanently Close

The CVS located at 138 E. Beaver Ave. will permanently close on July 15, 2017 according to a message posted in the storefront window late last week, pictured below. Those who live on the east end of State College or beyond Beaver Ave. will have a slightly further trek to the College Ave. CVS, which has a pharmacy despite also not being open 24-hours.

