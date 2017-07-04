CVS On Beaver Ave. To Permanently Close
The CVS located at 138 E. Beaver Ave. will permanently close on July 15, 2017 according to a message posted in the storefront window late last week, pictured below. Those who live on the east end of State College or beyond Beaver Ave. will have a slightly further trek to the College Ave. CVS, which has a pharmacy despite also not being open 24-hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|King Dong
|896
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC