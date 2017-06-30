Country Artist and Former Penn State Student Headlines 'Jam Before the Jam'
Ahead of Saturday's Happy Valley Jam , Beaver Stadium's first concert, a lineup of country artists will play The Jam Before the Jam on Friday in downtown State College. Starting at 6:45 p.m. on South Allen Street, three acts will take the stage for a free concert in conjunction with First Friday and as an appetizer for Saturday's event.
