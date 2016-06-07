Blake Shelton to sign bottles of vodk...

Blake Shelton to sign bottles of vodka in Pa.

Read more: Philly.com

This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Country music singer and The Voice judge Blake Shelton will be in Pennsylvania this weekend to sign bottles of booze for thirsty fans who meet him at one Hummelstown Fine Wine & Good Spirits state store, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced this week.

