Blake Shelton to sign bottles of vodka in Pa.
This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Country music singer and The Voice judge Blake Shelton will be in Pennsylvania this weekend to sign bottles of booze for thirsty fans who meet him at one Hummelstown Fine Wine & Good Spirits state store, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jul 2
|King Dong
|896
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun '17
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun '17
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC