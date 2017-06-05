Video expected to be shown in Penn State pledge's death case

Security camera footage of the night pledg... In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances. In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.