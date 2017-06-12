Video expected to be shown in Penn St...

Video expected to be shown in Penn State pledge's death case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. Security camera footage of the night pledge Tim Piazza was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a court hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 16 hr Mark wirsner 889
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University Jun 9 Tone 1
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May 22 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May '17 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC