Utility Work Causing Travel Delays at Atherton Street and Park Avenue
Gas line work will continue until June 28 at the intersection of North Atherton Street and Park Avenue. StateCollege.com file photo Drivers are advised to avoid when possible North Atherton Street near the intersection with Park Avenue as gas line work is expected to cause travel delays in the area into next week.
