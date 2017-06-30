UPUA Urges Wolf to Appoint Student Trustee
Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at Happy Valley LaunchBox in downtown State College on Feb. 13, 2017. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association this week released a letter from student body President Katie Jordan to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, urging him to keep with tradition and appoint a student to the university's Board of Trustees.
