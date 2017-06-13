Student Farm To Hold Summer Solstice Celebration
The Student Farm at Penn State , a beacon of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices on campus, will be holding a Summer Solstice Celebration on Wednesday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The local acoustic-rock band Hops & Vines will provide musical entertainment and World's Fare Food Truck will serve meals from fresh, locally grown food. World's Fare Catering prides itself on its local mentality, just like the Student Farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
