Student Farm To Hold Summer Solstice ...

Student Farm To Hold Summer Solstice Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Onward State

The Student Farm at Penn State , a beacon of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices on campus, will be holding a Summer Solstice Celebration on Wednesday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The local acoustic-rock band Hops & Vines will provide musical entertainment and World's Fare Food Truck will serve meals from fresh, locally grown food. World's Fare Catering prides itself on its local mentality, just like the Student Farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon Mark wirsner 889
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University Jun 9 Tone 1
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May 22 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May '17 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC