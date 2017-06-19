State College Doctor Faces Felony Cha...

State College Doctor Faces Felony Charges over Painkiller Prescriptions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Statecollege.com

A State College surgeon is facing felony charges for allegedly prescribing opioid pain medications and other drugs to a woman who was not his patient, but with whom he was having an affair. The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General filed charges on Friday against Dr. Kenneth L. Cherry, 58, after an investigation that began in May 2016 when CVS Pharmacy in State College informed the Bureau of Narcotics Investigations about large amounts of controlled substances being prescribed to a woman by Cherry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 23 Bobster II 892
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University Jun 9 Tone 1
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May '17 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May '17 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,908 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC