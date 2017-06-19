State College Doctor Faces Felony Charges over Painkiller Prescriptions
A State College surgeon is facing felony charges for allegedly prescribing opioid pain medications and other drugs to a woman who was not his patient, but with whom he was having an affair. The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General filed charges on Friday against Dr. Kenneth L. Cherry, 58, after an investigation that began in May 2016 when CVS Pharmacy in State College informed the Bureau of Narcotics Investigations about large amounts of controlled substances being prescribed to a woman by Cherry.
