State College Community Land Trust Receives $450,000 to Build Green-Technology Duplex

State College Community Land Trust has received a $100,000 grant and $350,000 construction loan from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund to help build an affordable duplex equipped with green energy technology in the borough. "Project funding from WPPSEF enables our Land Trust to expand affordable housing to middle-income households in the Borough of State College," SCCLT President Susan Venegoni said in a release.

