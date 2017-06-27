State College Community Land Trust Breaks Ground on Energy-Effiicient, Affordable Duplex
A groundbreaking event was held Sunday, June 25, for State College Community Land Trust's new energy-efficient, affordable duplex on University Drive. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com A collaborative project to build two new, affordable, energy-efficient homes for middle income individuals and families in State College will soon be a reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 23
|Bobster II
|892
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC