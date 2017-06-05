State College Area Names New Assistant Superintendent
Will Stout will succeed Jason Perrin, who left the position to become the new superintendent for the Gettysburg Area School District. Stout was formerly director of secondary education for the Cornwall-Lebanon School District in Lebanon, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|MickMan
|885
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Mon
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May 13
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Meatball
|3
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC