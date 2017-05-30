Shirley, you cana t be retiring?

Shirley, you cana t be retiring?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Several year's ago I met Shirley Fonda of Fonda's Foundlings. This one-woman crusade has been saving the lives of homeless cats in the Center County region for nearly 20 years, rescuing more than 1,600 over this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) May 23 4mulaRyder 883
Darren Edward zuchowski May 22 Darren Zuchowski 10
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... May 14 Red 9
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May 13 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May 6 Centre 1
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr '17 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr '17 The Gearhearts 11
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,517,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC