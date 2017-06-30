Second Music Festival Offers to Honor Karoondinha Tickets

Organizers of the Karoondinha Music Festival scheduled for Penn's Cave announced this week that the event would not be happening as scheduled. After organizers of the Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival planned for July 20-23 at Penn's Cave in Centre Hall announced this week the event would not be happening as scheduled, two other music festivals have now offered to honor tickets purchased for Karoondinha On Wednesday, Deep Roots Mountain Revival , scheduled for July 20-22 in West Virginia, said it would honor Karoondinha tickets and on Thursday WayHome Music and Arts Festival , slated for July 28-30 in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada said it will do the same.

