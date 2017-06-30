Second Music Festival Offers to Honor Karoondinha Tickets
Organizers of the Karoondinha Music Festival scheduled for Penn's Cave announced this week that the event would not be happening as scheduled. After organizers of the Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival planned for July 20-23 at Penn's Cave in Centre Hall announced this week the event would not be happening as scheduled, two other music festivals have now offered to honor tickets purchased for Karoondinha On Wednesday, Deep Roots Mountain Revival , scheduled for July 20-22 in West Virginia, said it would honor Karoondinha tickets and on Thursday WayHome Music and Arts Festival , slated for July 28-30 in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada said it will do the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Billrapist
|900
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC