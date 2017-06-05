School Board Reviews Final 2017-18 Budget
The State College Area School Board is expected to pass next week a final 2017-18 that includes a 1.55 percent tax increase after holding a public hearing and review Monday night. The tax increase would be the lowest since 2007-08.
