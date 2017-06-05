School Board Reviews Final 2017-18 Bu...

School Board Reviews Final 2017-18 Budget

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statecollege.com

The State College Area School Board is expected to pass next week a final 2017-18 that includes a 1.55 percent tax increase after holding a public hearing and review Monday night. The tax increase would be the lowest since 2007-08.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Tue MickMan 885
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Mon AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Mon rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May 22 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May 13 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr '17 Meatball 3
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC