Route 255 Work Under Way from Sabula to Penfield
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has begun road improvement work on Route 255 in Sandy and Huston Township, Clearfield County. The four-mile work zone stretches from the Sandy Lick Creek near the village of Sabula toward Penfield and the intersection with Route 153.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|tyme4fun
|891
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC