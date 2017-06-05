Road Work to Begin in State College
Alternating traffic patterns will be in place as a roadway improvement project for College Avenue and Beaver Avenue begins on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. In separate work, crews will be capping a water line along the 200 block of East Beaver Avenue on Tuesday, according to the borough.
