Preliminary Hearing for Fraternity Members to Continue in July

Media gathered outside Centre County Courthouse prior to the preliminary hearing for former Beta Theta Pi brothers on Monday, June 12. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com The preliminary hearing for former Beta Theta Pi fraternity members charged in connection with the death of Timothy Piazza will resume in July. District Judge Allen Sinclair scheduled the continuation of the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on July 10 and 11 at the Centre County Courthouse.

